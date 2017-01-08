Leave it to Viola Davis and Denzel Washington to serve up coupledom goals with their significant others. Peep their shots inside…

We love BLACK Love around these parts. So, seeing FENCES stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington with their spouses at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, sprinkling their black love all over, warm our hearts.

Both Viola and Denzel were up for awards for their roles in the critically acclaimed FENCES film and their spouses came out to show their support.

Cute!

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and has renewed their vows three times over the years. Their last renewal went down last year over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Go inside their intimate ceremony HERE.

Viola Davis, who WON her first Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category, was all smiles as she lit up the red carpet alongside her husband Julius Tennon. She glowed in a yellow embroidered one-shoulder gown custom made by Michael Kors.

