  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

#BLACKLOVE: Viola Davis & Denzel Washington All Loved Up With Their Spouses At The 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo violadenzel2.jpg

Leave it to Viola Davis and Denzel Washington to serve up coupledom goals with their significant others. Peep their shots inside…

photo violahubby.jpg

We love BLACK Love around these parts. So, seeing FENCES stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington with their spouses at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, sprinkling their black love all over, warm our hearts.

Both Viola and Denzel were up for awards for their roles in the critically acclaimed FENCES film and their spouses came out to show their support.

photo FIJIWater74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsNpWw1wxJ6tFl.jpg

Cute!

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and has renewed their vows three times over the years. Their last renewal went down last year over the Valentine’s Day weekend. Go inside their intimate ceremony HERE.

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsMYCxEaXQKyCl.jpg

Viola Davis, who WON her first Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category, was all smiles as she lit up the red carpet alongside her husband Julius Tennon. She glowed in a yellow embroidered one-shoulder gown custom made by Michael Kors.

By the way, “How To Get Away With Murder” will return for season 3 on Thursday, January 19th at 10pm EST on ABC. Finally, …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5133 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *