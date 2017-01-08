It only took five nominations, but now Viola Davis can add Golden Globe winner to her list of accolades.

The Emmy winning “HTGAWM” star Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress for a TV Drama, and she reminded the Hollywood Foreign Press (the judges) that she also went to all of their events and took all the pictures the previous five times she was nominated too. Bloop.

But this time, it all paid off. Her role in Fences was unbeatable, so the Globes pretty much had to serve her up that trophy on a platter. Check out Vi’s inspirational acceptance speech and backstage interview below:

Photos: Getty

