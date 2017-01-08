  • redit
FINALLY! Viola Davis Just Won Her First Golden Globe, And Her Acceptance Speech Didn’t Disappoint

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo ViolaDavis74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsVSbp5EL62tvl_zps51ym5zlp.jpeg

It only took five nominations, but now Viola Davis can add Golden Globe winner to her list of accolades.

The Emmy winning “HTGAWM” star Viola Davis won for Best Supporting Actress for a TV Drama, and she reminded the Hollywood Foreign Press (the judges) that she also went to all of their events and took all the pictures the previous five times she was nominated too. Bloop.

photo ViolaDavis74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsVSbp5EL62tvl_zps51ym5zlp.jpeg

But this time, it all paid off. Her role in Fences was unbeatable, so the Globes pretty much had to serve her up that trophy on a platter. Check out Vi’s inspirational acceptance speech and backstage interview below:

Photos: Getty

