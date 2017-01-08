The 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the 73rd annual, aired LIVE from LA-LA Land Sunday, honoring the best of the best from TV and film …

… and whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to throw darts at a wall and vote on, for that matter. Ohhhh!

We kid. Mostly. Some of their picks are interesting. That’s the nicest word we can find for it. Anyway, who won Golden Globes?!

With Jimmy Fallon as master of ceremonies, it was guaranteed to be a good time, and possibly the drunkest Globes on record.

Again, we kid. Mostly.

Jimmy made for a memorable, and at times musical night for fans, but the big winners were the TV shows and movies you’d expect.

By and large. Some of the programs and films that took home the coveted hardware surprised us a little, but what about you?

Scroll down for the full list of winners from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and stay tuned for hard core coverage on THG!

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actor …read more

Read more here:: THG