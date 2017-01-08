The best thing about Sister Wives is when the family rallies round one of their own.

That’s exactly what happened on Sister Wives Season 7 Episode 7, when Mariah stunned her family with a shocking announcement.

The whole family seemed to think she was going to reveal she was in a relationship with someone, but they did not expect her to tell them she was gay.

The family were quickly to give her the support she sought and it was pretty amazing. Mariah was quick to point out that it was far from an easy decision to come clean to her family.

Robyn understood that it must have taken a lot of courage to tell the family the truth because of them being a plural family. She and Janelle were quick to accept Mariah for who she was, but Meri and Kody had been completely blindsided.

You could tell they were trying to process the revelation their daughter had just revealed to them. Surprisingly, the thing that helped Kody make sense of it was that he had entertained the possibility of one of his own being gay before.

