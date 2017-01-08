It’s hard working your way down the red carpet and sometimes you just have to take a break. That’s what John Legend and Chrissy Teigen did during tonight’s Golden Globe Awards. Peep the funny clip inside…

Awards season is upon us and sometimes making it down the red carpet can be a huge task, apparently.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to take a break in the middle of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

As the married couple/new parents made their way down the red carpet, they decided to sit down on the carpet for a quick load off their feet.

“It’s hard work dressing up and posing on red carpets,” John Legend, who’s nominated along with the cast of La La Land, said. “It’s tough!,” he joked.

Chrissy flagged down “black•ish” star Anthony Anderson, who’s in the running for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, to join them.

“I was juts trying to take a selfie and wait my turn, and now I’m being interviewed. So it’s a great time!,” Anthony said.

Check it:

<iframe scrolling="no" src="http://www.eonline.com/videos/embed/256067" …read more

Read more here:: YBF