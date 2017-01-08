Matt Jordan is turning out to be one of the most horrid people on reality TV. Yes, we’d even rank him as worse than the likes of Spencer Pratt.

We kicked off The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Episode 9 with Kenya Moore getting Cynthia Bailey up to speed on what had been going on with Matt.

All of this chatter was going on while the pair took their dogs to the groomers. Kenya was quick to point out that her father had been instrumental in mediating the drama between her and Matt.

“He wants us to take a break,” Kenya explained.

“He wants Matt to do some therapy, work on himself, and he wants me to do the same.”

Now, we’re not going out there and saying that Kenya is one of the nicest women, but she certainly does not deserve to be treated the way Matt has treated her.

The ladies switched gears to a new drama: Peter Thomas called Kenya and asked her to host the opening of his new club in Charlotte.

