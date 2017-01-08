  • redit
Regina King Serves Vintage Hollywood Glamour For Golden Globes

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo ReginaKing74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsAUQ9n8iWEXLl_zpsmatscqmy.jpeg

Regina King dazzled on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes. Get into her look inside….

No surprise here! We’re swooning.

photo ReginaKing74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsycOp6RM38yFl_zpswkyeuqau.jpeg

photo 74thAnnualGoldenGlobeAwardsArrivalsxYy5L5KrQy-l.jpg

Regina King went for the old Hollywood vintage glamour vibe on the red carpet at tonight’s the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. And she only gets better with age.

The Hollywood veteran, who has two EMMY awards under her belt, sparkled in a strapless silver Romona Keveza gown that hugged her curves like a glove.

The 45-year-old stunna will have her fingers crossed with the cast of “American Crime” as the series is in the running for the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award. They’re up against “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.”

As for what she has coming down the pipeline, she’s currently working on a new TV series titled “Seven Seconds.”

Photo: Getty

Read more here:: YBF

      

