Nominee Tracee Ellis Ross is slaying the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotlel. Go inside for her fashion deets and more….

Tracee Ellis Ross has been super busy this weekend up hitting up several pre-awards events. And now, it’s her big night.

The “black•ish” actress made sure all eyes were on her when she rolled up on the red carpet as a first time Golden Globe nominee.

The 44-year-old starlet worked a strapless sparkly structured Zuhair Murad couture gown, matching clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps. The Golden Globe nominee was dripping in diamonds from several designers including, YEPREM, Hueb, Noudar, and Lˊ Dezen By Payal Shah rings.

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg says her flawless skin is thanks to Kiehl’s and L’Oreal Paris:

“This look was all about beautiful, beautiful skin. She’s wearing a structured, beautiful dress in gorgeous metallic, and she’s wearing lots of rings and diamonds, and I didn’t want to distract from that, but I also didn’t want her face to get lost. Her look is glowing skin with a full brow and a bold lip to finish it.”

Yes, chick looks like a million bucks.

