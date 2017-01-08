2016 was an awful, terrible year, full of loss and sadness and disappointment.

And so it only made sense that on the last day of the year, right before the miserable thing finally died, Mariah Carey gave what could have been the worst performance of her career.

Yes, Mariah, the diva songbird of a generation, one of the most talented ladies in the game, absolutely butchered her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

There was clearly a big issue with her earpiece, and with the audio, and with … well, the whole thing was a big mess.

And now, in a lengthy message she recorded and shared on Twitter, she’s speaking out about what went down.

According to Mariah, the problem was that she and her people were “put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

She says that it’s “not practical for a singer to sing live” in the conditions in Times Square that night, “especially when their ear monitors weren’t working at all.”

Alas, Mariah believes that “They foiled me. This it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me.”

The poor diva adds that her “feelings are hurt” over …read more

Read more here:: THG