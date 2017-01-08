It’s almost time, friends.

In just a few short weeks, Jenelle Evans, the hottest mess in Teen Mom history, will welcome her third child.

Is the world ready? It’s hard to say.

But what’s not hard to say is that Jenelle is very, very excited for her third kid — and her first daughter!

And it looks like Jenelle’s friends and family are pretty excited about it too, because they all got together to throw her a baby shower!

Sure, in some circles it’s considered just a little tacky to have a baby shower for each and every baby, especially if the babies in question are close in age.

(Jenelle’s younger son, Kaiser, is just two years old, so there’s that.)

But this looks more like a dinner party as opposed to a parade of gifts that Jenelle could very easily buy for herself. Just this once, we can probably let the criticism slide.

The shower was all-inclusive too, instead of the traditional “no boys allowed!” affairs.

Jenelle’s sketchy boyfriend, David Eason, was there, as were her two sons and some various bros.

