J.R. Smith is known around the NBA as a great shooter and as someone who often takes his shirt off in celebration.

But he’s now known among celebrity gossip circles for a very different reason.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard and his wife, Jewel Harris, shared a heartbreaking video with fans on Saturday.

In the footage (below), the couple explains that it just welcomed a baby girl named Dakota into the world. Five months early.

After quickly thanking supporters for their concerns over his broken wrist, Smith tells the camera: “We’ve got very important news.”

Harris takes over from there.

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days,” she says, fighting back tears and adding:

“We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early.”

The little girl was five days old as of the filming of this video – and she weighed one pound.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it,” Jewel said.

“That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your …read more

