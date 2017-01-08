  • redit
Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross Get Glam For Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch & BAFTA Tea

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpiritbkkKiQDAGoFl_zpsnxvkoift.jpeg

Two of our faves are kicking off 2017 with a bang. Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown stepped into Award season and took the ish over, and they’re now co-hosting the Independent Spirit Awards Nominees’ Brunch. Pics inside, plus celebs glamming up for the annual BAFTA Tea…

“Insecure” star Issa Rae showed up looking glo’d up AF on the red carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West L.A. Saturday.

photo IssaRae2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrant-fdA-1QhQTIl_zpsccrhqvim.jpeg

photo IssaRae2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantNI9uMDKR0JKl_zpsdjam5usn.jpeg

Cute! The Golden Globe nominee is clearly ready for her closeup….

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpirit1J4E8emGWApl_zpsykzl6pnw.jpeg

Actor and Golden Globe nominee Mahershala Ali hit up the West Hollywood event too.

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpirithWx6mx7cO81l_zpstarxhdfz.jpeg

GG nominee Ruth Negga kept it cute and flossy casual.

photo TheBAFTATeaPartyArrivalsxXXMcC9N3ODl_zpskk9ho29d.jpeg

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-08 at 4.49.32 AM_zpsttgnsbdp.png

photo TraceeEllisRossBAFTATeaPartyArrivals2jVfoTg0-Dvl_zpswdztkitp.jpeg

photo TheBAFTATeaPartyArrivalsyKvmKF0sP0nl_zpsnqocfdkt.jpeg

Fashionista baddie Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a floral Firma Polite dress and Loriblu shoes.

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpiritbdgzo6deIkLl_zpshdsdr2mj.jpeg

Ava Duvernay popped in.

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpirit1L3gIkDKNGkl_zpsf6pov9p0.jpeg

photo 2017FilmIndependentFilmmakerGrantSpiritZERmcfWBF8jl_zpsjrjwg35j.jpeg

So did Tichina Arnold and …read more

