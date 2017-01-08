Two of our faves are kicking off 2017 with a bang. Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown stepped into Award season and took the ish over, and they’re now co-hosting the Independent Spirit Awards Nominees’ Brunch. Pics inside, plus celebs glamming up for the annual BAFTA Tea…

“Insecure” star Issa Rae showed up looking glo’d up AF on the red carpet at the 2017 Film Independent Filmmaker Grant and Spirit Award Nominees Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West L.A. Saturday.

Cute! The Golden Globe nominee is clearly ready for her closeup….

Actor and Golden Globe nominee Mahershala Ali hit up the West Hollywood event too.

GG nominee Ruth Negga kept it cute and flossy casual.

Fashionista baddie Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a floral Firma Polite dress and Loriblu shoes.

Ava Duvernay popped in.

