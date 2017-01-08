There’s a slim to no chance we’ll ever see this much YBFness slaying in the White House again in our lifetime. So get into the most epic bash thrown in the White House, all to celebrate The Obamas’ last eight years.

The celeb-filled guest list was one for the books Friday night at the White House for The Obamas’ final bash. Before phones were confiscated (and you know that means The Obamas planned to cut ALL the way up, deservedly so), Hollywood gave us a peek at what was going down. Everybody and their grandma was in the mix, making the night extra lit. Beyonce, Jay Z and Oprah were also invited.

LaLa Anthony and Kelly Rowland changed clothes from their earlier event with FLOTUS as she gave her last speech. We’re obsessed with La’s dress, per usual, and Kelly is also looking gorgeous as usual.

The ladies posed it up with Terrence J, Kelly’s husband Tim, Will Packer and Wale.

Ha!

