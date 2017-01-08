These are just the words we needed to hear. FLOTUS Michelle Obama proved once again why the game needs her as she gave her final speech as First Lady. Get into it inside…

While rocking a power red Narciso Rodriguez dress, Michelle Obama (and that perfect bob) went out with a bang at the White House.

During the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House recently, Mrs. Obama used her annual White House tradition to incorporate her final inspiration for the country.

She told the crowd and the world via live stream: