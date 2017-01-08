Viola Davis received the first star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame for 2017, and honor was full of super cute moments with family and A-List friends. Get ’em inside…

Well this is long overdue. Fences star Viola Davis has been one of the reigning queens of tv and film for the last several years. So it’s only right she’s honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the first star of 2017. But it wasn’t just about her Award winning work, we got to see her in rare mommy mode too.

The “HTGAWM” star had her producer partner husband Julius Tennon and their ridiculously adorable daughter Genesis front and center cheering her on.

So cute!

Viola’s on-screen daughter Saniyya Sidney and the rest of her “Fences” co-stars showed up with hugs and to support. And even Meryl Streep was on hand to the crowd exactly how fabulous Viola is.

Vi said: