  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Yeah, We’re Obsessed With Serena Williams’ Engagement Ring. Both Versions.

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 8, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo 3BE2695900000578-0-image-m-2_1483676895320_zps1edvg9gm.jpeg

Serena‘s 2017 is off to a diamond-worthy start. Get a glimpse at why inside…

Just days after announcing her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tennis champ Serena Williams gave the world a sneak peek at her ring. When your man is worth over $4M (and you have $150M of your own), that ring will obviously be bomb. And from what we can tell, it is. Not just the actual diamond ring, but the cute remix Serena posted to her Instagram page:

photo Screen Shot 2017-01-07 at 1.39.00 PM_zpsze5wcudy.png

Her true fans know she’s a taco-holic. Chick is obsessed with tacos (and honestly, who isn’t?). So she threw a taco emoji over her ring when she posted to Instagram. Ha!

photo 3BE2695900000578-4093588-image-m-15_1483677193876_zps0oho42xp.jpeg

Her fiance Alexis posted the real thing to Reddit though because, genius publicity strategy. It may not be the clearest picture, but that looks like a WHOPPER of a diamond. Get it how you live, Rena!

Photos: Instagram/Reddit

…read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5053 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *