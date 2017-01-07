How rude! Jodie Sweetin‘s ex-husband isn’t too happy she’s raking in all the cash ever since her big comeback on the Fuller House reboot. RadarOnline.com has learned that the actress’ third ex-husband, Morty Coyle, is demanding more money for child support.

According to previous reports, the 34-year-old actress was confronted with court papers filed by Coyle, 47, that claim he needs cash to support their 6-year-old daughter Beatrix — especially since Sweetin now rakes in $600,000 per year, while her ex only deposits $2,000 per month. What’s more, Coyle expects his ex to cough up an extra $7,500 for his legal bills and on top of that, another $5,000 to cover the cost of a forensic accountant.

RadarOnline.com reported, the troubled pair were butting heads earlier last year over their daughter’s schooling, which he ended up losing when a judge ruled in Sweetin’s favor. A series of emails exchanged between the bitter exes over the issue was later exposed.

The Hollywood DJ and Sweetin wed in 2012, but she filed for legal separation after only 15 months.

As Radar reported in August 2013, Sweetin entered a $50,000-a-month residential treatment facility after failing to win sole …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online