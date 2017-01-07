George Michael‘s sudden death has been immersed in scandals, but his former manager Rob Kahane wants to drop another shocker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“He was obsessed with saying, ‘I know I’m going to die young,’ Kahane told Billboard this week about the 53-year-old late singer. “He’d say, ‘It’s OK. I’ve had a great life.’”

“When he lost Anselmo, I thought he was going to do something bad to himself,” he told the publication about Michael’s partner who died after suffering a brain hemorrhage due to AIDS.

But despite the singer’s humiliation in front of his fans and his losses over the years — including his mom who battled terminal cancer — Kahane didn’t seem concerned when he spoke to him before he was found dead inside his Oxfordshire home on Christmas day.

“I called him, and he said, ‘I’m good.’ He sounded fine,” his pal said, also adding that he’d even heard some of his new songs that he was planning to release soon on his comeback album.

