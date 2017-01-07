Just when you thought you knew all there was to know about Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin, and their super messy divorce …

Don’t be foolish, y’all. We don’t know the half of it.

Between all the things that she’s said and all the things that he’s said, there are approximately a zillion things that went wrong in their marriage.

Maybe he cheated, maybe she cheated, maybe they both cheated.

Maybe she got that plastic surgery and all that silicone went to her head, or maybe they just grew apart.

Or maybe, just maybe, Kailyn’s tragic miscarriage played a large part in the destruction of their relationship.

The miscarriage happened in late 2015, and they’ve both been open and honest about how hard it was on them on Teen Mom 2 and in subsequent interviews and, as always, social media posts.

While Kailyn was very understandably heartbroken about what happened, Javi said that he felt like he “needed someone to blame,” and apparently that person was Kailyn.

“That was part of the reason why me and you were fighting so much right after the miscarriage,” he told her on the show.

“I needed to blame somebody, and I was taking it out on you.”

Then, in an interview …read more

