Are the Real Housewives of New York getting worried their show is over?

RADAR‘s very own Rob Shuter exclusively has the scoop this week about why Bravo producers rounded up the ladies ahead of the season.

Watch the video above to get all the details, and don’t forget to subscribe to Star’s YouTube Channel!

RELATED LINKS:

Teresa, Nene & More! Who Are The Poorest Housewives Ever?

Exclusive Details: ‘RHONY’ Stars May Cringe Over Who The New Face May Be On The Show

Housewives Betray! Bethenny Frankel’s Secret Plan May Make Costars Mega Jealous

…read more

Read more here:: Radar Online