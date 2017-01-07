Carrie Fisher was laid to rest on Friday afternoon.

As previously reported, the iconic actress shared the sad occasion of her funeral with Debbie Reynolds, Fisher’s beloved and famous mother who incredibly passed away just a day after her daughter.

The Star Wars favorite died on December 27, from complications related to a heart attack; while Reynolds died on December 28, from complications related to a stroke.

The joint funeral was held in Los Angeles.

What no one knew headed into it, however, was how Fisher’s family had chosen for Carrie spend all of eternity.

She was cremated… and her ashes were placed in a gigantic Prozac-pill urn. For real!

“It was a porcelain antique Prozac pill from the ’50s that was one of Carrie’s prized possessions,” Todd, Fisher’s brother, explained The Hollywood Reporter.

Leave it to Fisher to keep us cracking up, even in death.

The actress, of course, was very open throughout her adult life regarding her mental illness.

She suffered from anxiety and Bipolar Disorder and was never seen without her therapy dog, Gary, by her side.

Todd Fisher spoke to reporters moments after the funeral in Los Angeles yesterday, which took place one day after his …read more

