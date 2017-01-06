  • redit
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting: Celebrities React In Shock

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 6, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Alyssa milano red carpet pic

Esteban Santiago opened fire at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, 2017.

Five people lost their lives during the rampage, with eight people being left injured.

Here is a look at how various stars reacted to the tragedy…

1. Alyssa Milano

My thoughts are with everyone affected.

2. Carson Daly

Carson daly photograph
Another shooting. So sad. Praying for those affected in Florida.

3. Victoria Justice

Victoria justice at the vmas
I’m devastated to hear about the shooting at the Ft.Lauderdale airport! Just awful. Praying everyone stays safe. #Hometown.

4. Brandi Glanville

Brandi glanville on hollywood today live
My heart is breaking for everyone at the Fort Lauderdale airport what is this world coming to!

5. Snooki

Snooki vmas 2016
FLL Airport so upsetting.

6. Donald Trump

Donald trump in iowa
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!

