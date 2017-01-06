Esteban Santiago opened fire at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, 2017.
Five people lost their lives during the rampage, with eight people being left injured.
Here is a look at how various stars reacted to the tragedy…
1. Alyssa Milano
My thoughts are with everyone affected.
2. Carson Daly
Another shooting. So sad. Praying for those affected in Florida.
3. Victoria Justice
I’m devastated to hear about the shooting at the Ft.Lauderdale airport! Just awful. Praying everyone stays safe. #Hometown.
4. Brandi Glanville
My heart is breaking for everyone at the Fort Lauderdale airport what is this world coming to!
5. Snooki
FLL Airport so upsetting.
6. Donald Trump
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!
View Slideshow
Read more here:: THG
Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.
Macy Kain – who has written 5056 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.
Leave a Reply