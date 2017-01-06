  • redit
Golden Globe Nominees Tracee Ellis Ross, Mahershala Ali & Ruth Negga Suited & Booted At Pre-Golden Globe Party

The Golden Globe Awards will go down on Sunday. But before the statues are handed out, the nominees are having fun on the party scene in L.A. Flicks of Tracee Ellis Ross, Mahershala Ali, Ruth Negga and more inside…

Hollywood’s best actors and actresses came out in full force last night for a pre-Golden Globe party, hosted by W magazine. The Golden Globe Awards nominees trekked it to the luxury Chateau Marmont hotel for the star-studded pre-Golden Globes Best Performances Party.

“black•ish” starlet Tracee Ellis Ross served up a glammed up boho chic ensemble. The 44-year-old actress, who’s in the running for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, worked a flowy teal gown embroidered with white detailing at the top accessorized with a gold shell shaped clutch.

The “IT” actor this awards season was also in the mix. It was no surprise to see Moonlight and Hidden Figures actor Mahershala Ali show up at the event since he covers the newest issue of the magazine alongside Nicole Kidman.

He’s kicking off the start of an incredible awards season racking up nominations for damn near every awards show. The “House of …read more

