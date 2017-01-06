From a simple dress with no designer… to a couture dream, The Hollywood Gossip has selected the most stunning, unique and breath-taking wedding gowns worn by our favorite celebrities.
1. Ciara’s Cavalli Couture Gown
Ciara exchanged vows with Russell Wilson while looking like THIS. What do you think of her gown?
2. Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen Gown
Seamstresses at the Royal School of Needlework were required to wash their hands every 30 minutes so as not to dirty the pristine lace. Middleton and McQueen creative director Sarah Burton worked together on the wedding gown, which was kept a secret until the royal wedding.
3. Kim Kardashian’s Vera Wang Gown
Kardashian’s strapless Vera Wang gown was complemented by $10 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
4. Jill Duggar’s Wedding Dress
VA-based bridal salon Ava Laurénne Bride customized the strapless Allure Romance gown Duggar wore to look more “modest, yet elegant.” The design featured Swarovski crystal details and a chapel-length train.
5. Catherine Giudici’s Monique Lhuillier Wedding Dress
Catherine Giudici married her ‘Bachelor,’ Sean Lowe in a strapless lace Monique …read more
