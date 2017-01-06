For nearly two months now, President-elect Donald Trump has consistently denied that the Russian government had any involvement in the hacking and release of private emails pertaining to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

A total of 17 intelligence agencies have stated that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that the cyber-attacks originated in Russia and were most likely carried out with the goal of helping Trump win the presidency.

Rather than heed the intelligence community’s warnings, Trump has assured his followers that fugitive Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has assured him that the emails stolen from the DNC and Clinton campaign manager John Podesta did not come from Russia.

Today, Trump is finding it more difficult than ever to make the case that he knows more than the CIA, FBI, NSA and Department of Justice combined, thanks to a newly declassified 25-page report that claims Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered the cyber-attacks against the US.

The report indicates that the attacks were part of Putin’s attempt to improve Trump’s chances of getting elected and “undermine the U.S.-led liberal democratic order.”

The findings were presented to Trump at a meeting with intelligence officials Friday afternoon.

Following the meeting, Trump dialed back his earlier statements about

