Jhene Aiko Is A M***a F***in’ ‘Maniac’ In Self-Directed Video + August Alsina Gets Addicted On New Track “Drugs”

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 6, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo jhenem1.png

Jhene Aiko is a maniac in the bedroom and she likes to be bound and gagged. Get into her self-directed visual “Maniac” and listen to August Alsina‘s addictive new track “Drugs” inside…

Jhene Aiko likes it rough in the bedroom and she’s serving up sexual new visuals for her new track “Maniac” where she makes her directorial debut.

“Maniac” is the leading track from her upcoming untitled sophomore solo LP, the follow up to her solo debut album Souled Out.

The visuals show the R&B singer bound and gagged while tied to a hospital bed in the asylym-set. Oh?

photo jhene3.png

While coming up with the concept of the video, Jhene said she wanted to explore what it means to be a manic. So, she did extensive research on old asylums and learned the “bizarre techniques that were used back in the day to treat mental patients.”

“There are so many layers to my personality, Jhene tells Rolling Stone. “One of them is very sexual and ‘Maniac’ is me sharing that side of myself.”

Hmm…we’re sure her boyfriend Big Sean is loving all of it.

photo jhenem2.png

Jhene said the timing of the visuals coincides with a recent bipolar …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

