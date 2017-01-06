Megyn Kelly announced a major career move this week:

She is leaving Fox News and has signed a multi-year contract with NBC.

The decision has sent reverberations around the news world, with Tucker Carlson set to take over Kelly’s coveted time slot on cable later this year and many viewers wondering:

Where, exactly, will Kelly end up on the NBC schedule?

Moreover, due to a bombshell People Magazine report, might fans of Days of Our Lives have a reason to be concerned?

An insider close to the popular soap opera tells the publication that multiple Days of Our Lives cast members have been told that the series will go off the air after 2017.

The program – which debuted WAY back on November 8, 1965 and which has aired nearly every weekday since then – has been running on a year-to-year contractual basis for awhile now.

But no deal is in place beyond the next 12 months.

The source tells People that executives at the daytime drama have given some important employees an indication that their days are numbered.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018,” says this source, who claims to have close knowledge of the situation.

