Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old born in New Jersey, has been identified by law enforcement officials as the man responsible for the tragic shooting this afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

In a story that continues to develop, this is what we can report at the moment:

Just before 1 p.m, The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it received a call that an incident had taken place at the local airport.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they saw people sprinting across the tarmac between terminals; while others took cover behind parked cars.

It has since been confirmed that the shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

(For what it’s worth, Air Canada and Delta Airlines operate out of Terminal 2.)

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN soon after the news went viral that five people are dead and 13 others have been transpired to the hospital.

Among those on the scene was actually former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, who Tweeted the following update from the premises, a mere two minutes after the Sheriff’s Office received the aforementioned phone call:

Just before 3 p.m., the Sheriff tweeted that an "active search" was underway

