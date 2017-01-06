Charles Manson may be the most notorious criminal in modern American history.

And now, it seems the cult leader and mass murderer is in his final days, as sources indicate that the 82-year-old inmate remains hospitalized for intestinal bleeding, and has been deemed too weak for life-saving surgery.

Manson was removed from California’s Corcoran State Prison earlier this week in order to receive treatment at an emergency room in nearby Bakersfield.

He was expected to return to the hospital within 48 hours, but doctors quickly determined that his condition was worse than previously expected.

According to TMZ, medical staff wanted to perform surgery shortly after Manson arrived at the hospital, but he refused to give his consent.

On Thursday, Manson reportedly had a change of heart and agreed to undergo the procedure, but a pre-surgical examination revealed that he was too ill to operate, and attempt to do so would be life-threatening.

At this time, doctors are said to be uncertain of their next move, and those most familiar with the situation say that it’s unlikely Manson will ever return to his cell.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for his role in the two-day killing spree that claimed the lives of actress Sharon Tate and …read more

Read more here:: THG