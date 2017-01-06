It’s been almost two years since Brandi Glanville was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But that doesn’t mean she’s done delivering drama or going off on her former castmates.

Far from it, in fact.

This week, it seems Brandi’s target of choice is Lisa Rinna.

The cause of her latest feud isn’t entirely clear, but it probably has something to do with the fact that Rinna referred to Glanville as a bully on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Not long after the episode aired, Brandi let Lisa have it (and arguably proved her right) with a series of scathing tweets:

“I do not think of u or refer to u & trust me when I leave this world I will be known for more than an eating disorder & a BAD wig,” Brandi wrote.

“Get some new material stop using mine!!! Have a wonderful day!”

Unnecessarily harsh? Absolutely.

But that’s also some top-notch roasting.

Brandi skipped over the easy target (Rinna’s lips) and went straight for the less obvious burns.

Does Rinna really wear a wig?

Probably not, but you can bet we’ll be watching for it on RHOBH every damn week now.