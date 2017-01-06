Tilikum, the famous, beloved and controversial whale who lived most of his life at SeaWorld in San Diego, died on Friday after a year-long battle with a bacterial infection.

He was presumed to be 36 years old.

The infection affected the animal’s lungs and had been around since last spring, during which time SeaWorld veterinarian sadly announced that the illness was “chronic and progressive.”

Tilikum was born in Iceland and captured in 1983.

He was held in a concrete tank for a year, prior to being sent to British Columbia, Canada, to perform at Sealand of the Pacific.

Over the years, Tilikum became a source of scandal; both due to animal rights organizations taking issue with how animals are held in captivity in this kind of manner…

… and also because he was actually linked to three separate deaths.

In 1991, 20-year-old Keltie Byrne slipped into a tank at an amusement park called Sealand, got thrashed around by whales (including Tilikum) and drowned.

In 1999, 27-year-old Daniel Dukes snuck into SearWorld (after Tilikum was transferred there) and was found drowned and draped across Tilikum’s back.

In 2010, trainer Dawn Brancheau leaned over Tilikum’s tank, was grabbed in his jaws by her hair and drowned as a result of the …read more

