A shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport earlier today left nine injured, three dead and many fearing for their lives. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the incident.

“There was a shooting,” a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told Radar. “The person has been apprehended.”

An officer for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there are currently nine people injured from the attack. Multiple outlets report that at least three people have died.

“We don’t know if it was more than one person responsible,” the officer said.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was at the airport at the time of the shooting.

“I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport,” he tweeted 36 minutes ago. “Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

Minutes later, he tweeted how “all seems calm now.”

“But the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport,” he continued. “At least not the area where I am.”

The airport’s Twitter page tweeted, “There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

…read more

Read more here:: Radar Online