Gospel singer James Fortune was headed to church on Wednesday night, but got derailed when a drunk driver ran into the back of his car. He was injured in the four car accident as a woman slammed into the back of his vehicle causing him to crash into the back of another vehicle.

His team posted up a picture of the Gospel singer laid out on a stretcher asking everyone for prayers for a speedy recovery. The posting read:

“Please pray for our brother James Fortune who on his way to church tonight was hit by a drunk driver in a 4 car accident. God spared his life and he is responsive. Pray for a speedy recovery. God Bless You and thanks for the prayers! #covered #Jesus #jamesfortune”

Today, James posted a video to thank everyone for their prayers and to give praise to God for sparing his life. He said the impact of the crash could have caused him to break his neck, but luckily, he survived with minor bump and bruises.

