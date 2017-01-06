The L.A. premiere for upcoming action thriller Sleepless went down last night. And the cast came through in full force. Peep pics of Gabrielle Union slaying the red carpet, plus flicks of Jamie Foxx, Tichina Arnold and more….

A brand new crime/action thriller is gearing up to take over the box office and it stars some of your YBF faves, including Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and T.I.

Sleepless follows a police detective named Vincent (played by Jamie Foxx) who steals a huge bag of cocaine from a powerful drug lord. Apparently, Vincent had no idea the drugs belonged to the drug lord. The king pin kidnaps Vincent’s son, whom he shares with Gabrielle Union’s character, threatening to kill him if he doesn’t return his supply. T.I. plays Jamie’s partner in the flick.

For the film’s premiere….

This is how Gabrielle Union stepped out on the red carpet at the Sleepless L.A. premiere held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 Theatre last night.

Gabby shut it down in a deep plunging metallic chiffon Thakoon gown. It’s a simple, yet effortlessly chic gown that she pulled off with perfection. The sleek long bob and barely there makeup pulls the look together …read more

