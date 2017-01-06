If you’ve truly been keeping up with the Kardashians for all these years — and you should have been, it’s basically a civic duty at this point — you know that Khloe Kardashian has always wanted to be a mother.

Back when she was with Lamar Odom, before the Bad Times, she tried to get pregnant, but it never happened for her.

Her fertility struggles were a major storyline on Khloe and Lamar, their old spin-off show, and it was clear that Khloe desperately wanted to have a child.

But that was then, and this is now.

And now Khloe is getting serious.

According a new report from Radar, “Khloe’s going baby crazy with all her nieces and nephews arriving.”

It makes sense: Kim has two adorable children, Kourtney has three and, if you can believe the rumors, she’s working on more, and Rob just welcomed his first child with Blac Chyna.

Even Kylie Jenner has been playing stepmom to Chyna’s son with Tyga, little King Cairo.

But, as the report goes on to say, “She always wanted to have a family of her own by the time she hit 30.”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t in the cards — she’ll be 33 in June.

