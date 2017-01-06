Kanye West has had it with Kris Jenner and her evil plot to convince Kim Kardashian to divorce him!

“He’s told her if she keeps trying to destroy his marriage, he will spend the rest of his days trying to destroy her,” a source revealed.

As Radar reported, Kardashian, 36, has reached a breaking point with her troubled 39-year-old husband, who was involuntarily checked into an L.A. psych ward after he suffered a breakdown.

While West’s condition is precarious, Jenner, 61, and Kardashian might want to think twice if they believe they can just walk away with no repercussions.

“Kanye’s privy to all the family’s dirt and he’s hotheaded enough to ignore any confidentiality agreements,” said the insider.

“He knows Kim’s having second thoughts about him and their marriage and he fully blames Kris for it.”

