If you watch Counting On online, then you probably remember the reality series November 16 installment.

That was the episode in which fans finally got to see Jinger Duggar’s wedding, because in Duggar Land, marriages aren’t official until 2 million people have witnessed your awkward first kiss.

For the most part, the Duggar faithful were as unquestioningly supportive as usual, but there was one detail that seemed to cause mass befuddlement on social media.

Jessa’s wedding dress led many fans to openly wonder why she went with such an impractically long train.

Now, Renee Miller, owner of the Arkansas bridal shop where Jinger was fitted for her dress, has revealed that the /.. year-old made it clear exactly why she wanted a mile-long train.

And like just about everything else the Duggars do, her decision was rooted in a strictly literal interpretation of the Bible.

Miller says Jinger and Jeremy came into her shop in search of a gown that met the specifications of an esoteric Old Testament verse:

“Both Jinger and Jeremy desired for the dress to have what I can a ‘train fit for royalty,’ based on a Bible verse that Jeremy had quoted to his wife-to-be,” Miller wrote on the Duggar …read more

