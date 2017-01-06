New year. New Fifth Harmony.

About a month after the group got rocked by the news that long-time member Camila Cabello was busting out on her own, the four remaining women have made it very clear that they’re ready to move on.

Via Twitter, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui have unveiled a brand new group photo.

They captioned the following image “Twenty Seventeen.” But let’s be honest:

They might as well have captioned it “Eff you, Camila!”

Just look at the expressions on those faces above, with one tongue being stuck nearly all the way out.

In mid-December, Cabello left Fifth Harmony under dubious and controversial circumstances.

The group made it sound as if she took them by complete surprise when she announced her departure, confirming the news in a statement that read:

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Short and not very sweet, right?

The women were making it very clear that Cabello was not even professional or mature enough to tell her colleagues that she was departing in person.

Or even to do it herself.

The statement continue:

