2017 is serving up ALL the laughs with all the social media beefs that are going on. Comedians Lil Duval and Gary Owen join in on the foolishness with a parody beef. Meanwhile, Khia is calling out Plies and 50 Cent in a series of IG videos where she alludes to them being on the down low. Peep all the videos inside…

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have been going AT it on social media that has transitioned into an all out Pay-Per-View celebrity boxing match.

Taking a page from their ongoing beef, comedians Lil Duval and Gary Owen are at each other’s necks! But, it’s all in fun.

Gary made a video calling out Duval for talking about his aunt and said he’s going to whoop his a** in a fight. He captioned, “Yo @lilduval keep me auntie outta this. I already called @willpowerpacker we gonna set up this fight. This ain’t no R&B beef this REAL shit. Keep trying me ho you gonna get run over by the white horse. #RealRecognizeReal #NoPunksAllowed #GetSome”

These fools! Check it: