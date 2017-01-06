The social media fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy has apparently escalated to the point where a physical fight may really come to fruition.

According to multiple reports, the two stars will throw down … on pay per view, in a boxing match with the involvement of Floyd Mayweather.

The theoretical three-round bout in which both have threatened to f–k the other up is happening, for real, thanks to Mayweather’s company.

Soulja Boy hinted at Mayweather’s involvement earlier this week, and recently put up a post promoting the fight on Instagram (of course):

“It’s going down! Signed my contract.”

Soulja says Mayweather himself is training him for the fight, set to take place in March in Las Vegas; CB also said that the fight is on.

The feud between the artists – which now seems suspiciously fake – all stems from Soulja liking an Instagram picture of Karrueche Tran.

When Brown saw that Soulja dared to like a photo shared by his former girlfriend, dude apparently went all psycho stalker on the rapper.

These words were exchanged:

