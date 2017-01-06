As you’ve probably heard, Nicki Minaj confirmed that she’s single this week after months of speculation that she and fiance Meek Mills were on the outs.

It’s still unclear exactly when the Nicki-Meek breakup took place, but by all accounts, it’s been an ugly one.

Fortunately, it looks like if Nicki decides the single life isn’t for her, she’s got another D-list rapper waiting for a chance with the current queen of hip hop.

Yes, sources say Nicki’s other former fiance, Safaree Samuels, is hoping his ex will give him a second chance.

You may recall that Nicki and Safaree broke up last year after more than a decade of dating.

Like her split with Meek, Nicki’s breakup up with Safaree was seriously bitter, complete with diss tracks from both parties, accusations of plagiarism, and other ugliness.

But Safaree says he’s willing to put all that behind him.

According to TMZ, Samuels has been defending Nicki and bashing Meek, even going so far as to blame the Philly rapper for what he calls a slump in Minaj’s career.

Of course, Safaree is stretching a bit on that one.

While it’s true that Nicki didn’t released a new album in the 2 years that she …read more

Read more here:: THG