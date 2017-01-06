Arkansas native, Raven Gates is already making a play for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor Season 21, but is she in with a chance?

If you keep up to speed on The Bachelor spoilers, you already know the answer to that.

In her defense, she’s infinitely more friendly than Corinne Olympios, but is Nick Viall on the market for someone whose name makes her sound like a vigilante, or one of the biggest villains on reality TV since Chad Johnson?

To be fair, Raven failed to make a big impression on Nick when she emerged from the limo, but she more than made up for it throughout the episode and appears to be one of the most genuine women on the show.

Raven Gates has no compunction with hitting up Instagram to show off what she likes to do with her friends.

Check out The Bachelor 2017 preview to see whether Raven’s romance with Nick sinks or swims, then scroll down for some pictures of Raven.