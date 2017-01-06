On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot their parents in their bedroom, firing away at Mom and Dad with shotguns they purchased just days prior to the killings.

In court, they admitted to the crime and claimed that their father had abused them for years, arguing for self-defense.

The siblings were convicted and are serving consecutive life terms in prison.

On Thursday night, however, ABC aired a two-hour special titled “Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers.”

It featured an interview with Lyle (from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California) and the following revelations about the brothers; their grisly crime; and what life has been like for them ever since.

Here is what we learned: