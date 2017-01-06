  • redit
Lyle Menendez: 9 Things We Learned About the Parent Killer

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 6, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

Lyle menendez

On August 20, 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez shot their parents in their bedroom, firing away at Mom and Dad with shotguns they purchased just days prior to the killings.

In court, they admitted to the crime and claimed that their father had abused them for years, arguing for self-defense.

The siblings were convicted and are serving consecutive life terms in prison.

On Thursday night, however, ABC aired a two-hour special titled “Truth And Lies: The Menendez Brothers.”

It featured an interview with Lyle (from Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California) and the following revelations about the brothers; their grisly crime; and what life has been like for them ever since.

Here is what we learned:

1. Prior to the Murders…

Lyle and Erik committed many home robberies when they lived in Calabasas. According to ex-family frind Karen Ferrell, who was interview for the special, the teenagers “were bored.… Robbing houses was a challenge.… They didn’t think they’d be caught.”

2. After the Murder…

After the murder
A jury believed that the brothers showed no remorse for the actions, one of the main reasons they were convicted. Five weeks after the murder, Erik and Lyle received $400,000 in life insurance money and used it to go on …read more

