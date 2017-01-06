George Michael‘s sudden death is still under investigation. The Thames Valley Police department exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the latest updates in the probe after the singer’s boyfriend was taken in for questioning.

“A number of people have been giving statements to the police regarding the death,” a spokesperson for the police department told Radar. “The investigation taken place is by the coroner. It’s routine. Everything there is an unexplained death.”

The spokesperson confirmed that there is “no foul play” or “criminal activity.”

Yesterday, The Sun reported Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who found the singer dead, has “answered questions to help pull together a report for the coroner” regarding the death.

PHOTOS: Government Footage Shows Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s Escape –– Jaw-Dropping Jailbreak In Video & 9 Shocking Photos

“There are no suspects, nothing,” the spokesperson said. “It’s just a post-mortem for cause of death. Last week the results of the tests were inconclusive. It should be available in the next couple of weeks.”

The Wham singer was found dead on Christmas Day at the age of 53 at his Oxfordshire residence in England.

Fawaz claimed in now-deleted Twitter posts that the singer had attempted suicide. …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online