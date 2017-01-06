Kate Middleton is not a woman we think of as being particularly mysterious.

Sure, there are some conspiracy theories about Kate (the Queen hates her and wants her beheaded; she weaseled her way into the royal family by threatening to expose them as lizard people, etc.), but for the most part she lives her life in the open.

However, there’s one persistent enigma that’s haunted Kate-watchers from the second she decided she was willing to overlook Will’s face for a shot at becoming royalty:

Why is she forever clutching that clutch like it’s got the antidote inside?

If, like us, you spend the bulk of your spare time poring over pics of Kate with a magnifying glass in hopes of being the first to spot the next Kate Middleton wardrobe malfunction (don’t judge!), then you know she’s seldom photographed without it.

Obviously, it’s not always the same clutch; Kate always coordinates with whatever outfit she’s wearing.

But a clutch of some variety is the Duchess’ constant companion at royal engagements, and we demand to know why, dammit!

We’ll get to the less important matters like Putin installing a puppet dictator as our president later.

Fortunately, we’re not the only ones obsessing over Kate’s mystery bag.

Myka …read more

Read more here:: THG