Donald Trump is not impressed in the slightest with The New Celebrity Apprentice.

If you recall, Arnold Schwarzenegger replaced Trump on the most recent season of the former NBC hit, but that was not the only change in store.

There was a new receptionist, a location change and even a Terminator inspired catchphrase. It was actually pretty good.

Then again, after being off the air for so long, we were probably just glad to have the show back.

Turns out, considerably less viewers checked the show out with the addition of Schwarzenegger.

The first episode could only muster 4.9 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the all important 18-49 demographic.

That’s down from the 6.8 million and 2.4 rating from the premiere of the final Donald Trump fronted season which hit the air in January, 2015.

We can’t be the only ones who expected some bumper ratings – at least for the premiere.

There’s usually a curiosity factor that accompanies casting stunts like this.

Trump was quick to trash Arnold’s appearance after finding out just how terrible the ratings …read more

Read more here:: THG