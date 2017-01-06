Back in October, Chelsea Houska married Cole DeBoer in a small, relatively private ceremony in the couple’s native South Dakota.

The reception wasn’t crashed by Teen Mom 2 obsessives, which is somewhat surprising given how beloved Chelsea and Cole are amongst the show’s fans.

Chelsea attracted a loyal following of her own before Cole came along, but now that she’s one half of what is arguably the franchise’s most well-liked couple, her popularity has skyrocketed.

The Chelsea and Cole relationship is bigger than the two reality stars as individuals.

For many TM2 fans, the Houska-DeBoer wedding was proof that dreams come true and happy endings are possible.

That may sound melodramatic (and it absolutely is) but this is a show with “teen” in the title, and in fairness, viewers did watch Houska put up with a Herculean quantity of BS in the years before she met Cole.

If you watch Teen Mom 2 online, you know that Chelsea may have the dubious distinction of having gotten knocked up by the absolute worst baby daddy in the show’s history.

Fortunately, after years of Adam Lind getting arrested for everything from assault to failure to pay child support, Chelsea has put him well and …read more

