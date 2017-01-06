Ever since Serena Williams got engaged to Alexis Ohanian, her fans have been wondering what the heck her ring looks like.

The 35-year-old has allegedly been hiding the ring from the media whenever she’s had her picture taken.

Maybe she just wanted to be the one to reveal the ring to the masses at a time that’s convenient for her.

Let’s face it: Getting engaged to the co-creator of Reddit was always going to secure her some sort of masterpiece engagement ring.

Thankfully, it seems like Alexis delivered and Serena shared a cute picture of the pair on Reddit and it seems like a really great ring.

The picture Serena shared is not necessarily of the ring, but the ring can be seen… even from a distance.

Have a look for yourself below.

It’s fair to say that Serena got the perfect ring.

When women imagine themselves getting engaged, they probably think of the most glamorous outfit they would be wearing, but Tennis Pro, Serena is all too happy to rise to the occasion with a pair of Nike sneakers.

