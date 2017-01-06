Despite serving a life sentence in a California prison after he and brother Erik brutally murdered their parents in 1989, Lyle Menéndez has managed to maintain a 13-year marriage from behind bars.

As Radar previously reported, married Rebecca Sneed in 2003 at the Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California.

Now, at 48, Menéndez recently sat down for an exclusive phone interview with ABC News for the upcoming two-hour special, Truth and Lies: The Menéndez Brothers.

“One thing I’ve learned is that your physical comfort is much less important than your connection with the people around you,” Menéndez said during the call. “I’ve found I can have a healthy marriage that is complicated and built around conversation and finding creative ways to communicate, sharing, without all the props that are normally there in marriage in terms of going out to dinner and having as much intimate time together and so on.”

Lyle, then 21, and Erik, then 18, shot father Jose and mother Kitty execution-style as they enjoyed dessert in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

During their initial separate trials in 1993, the brothers contended they were victims of years of …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online