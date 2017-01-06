Ray J is a “musician,” the brother of singer Brandi, and the star of one of those VH1 reality shows that’s about people who supposedly used to be famous for something other than a reality show.

But let’s be honest – one thing immediately springs to mind when you think of Ray J, and that’s the Kim Kardashian sex tape.

It takes two to sex tape, and Kim couldn’t have made her iconic film debut without the help of then-boyfriend Ray J.

Unless of course, Mr. J is telling the truth when he claims that Kim maintained relationships with several side-pieces while they were dating.

Ray J is currently appearing on the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, which is where we ship our D-listers when they’re no longer of any use to American audiences.

During a conversation with Stacy Francis – who is apparently a singer of some sort – Ray J opened up about his relationship with Kim, and it seems she wasn’t the wide-eyed innocent that she made herself out to be in those days.

“She was really into you, really in love with you,” Francis said during a conversation with Famous Ray.

“Nah, but she was a player though,” Ray replied.

“You don’t really …read more

Read more here:: THG